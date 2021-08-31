Rescuers, volunteers help in Hurricane Ida aftermath

MULTIMEDIA

Volunteers help evacuees in 'catastrophic' Hurricane Ida aftermath

Patrick T. Fallon, Agence France-Presse

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catera Whitson (C) and Kyler Melancon (R) ride in the back of a high water truck as they volunteer to help evacuate people from homes after neighborhoods flooded in LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Rescuers on Monday combed through the "catastrophic" damage Hurricane Ida did to Louisiana, a day after the fierce storm killed at least two people, stranded others in rising floodwaters, and sheared the roofs off homes.