MULTIMEDIA

Soft power at work

Any Wong, pool/EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 30 2023 04:22 PM

US Commerce secretary visits China

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (C front) chats with a young girl dressed in a LinaBell costume as she tours the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, China on Wednesday. The US Commerce Secretary started her four-day visit to China on August 27 amid frosty relations between the two largest economies in the world.

