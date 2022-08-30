Surviving the flood in Pakistan

MULTIMEDIA
Pakistan flooding death toll rises to 1,061
Abdul Majeed, AFP
Posted at Aug 30 2022 11:53 AM
A family wades through a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Monday. The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on August 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority.
