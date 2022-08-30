A day before Ganesh Chaturthi

MULTIMEDIA

Promoting eco-friendliness ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Students wearing elephant face masks gather around a statue of the Hindu god Lord Ganesh prepared with hay and yellow cloth bags to promote their use as an alternative to plastic bags as part of celebrations ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a school in Chennai, India on Tuesday. The Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals and is celebrated in honor of the god Ganesha for 10 days throughout India with this year’s festival beginning on August 31.