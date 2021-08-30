Memories of Hurricane Katrina

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hurricane Ida brings back memories of Katrina in New Orleans Patrick T. Fallon, AFP Posted at Aug 30 2021 07:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A section of a building's roof is seen after being blown off as rain and winds brought by Hurricane Ida hit the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday. Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans. Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana as Category 4 storm Read More: Hurricane Ida storm weather New Orleans Louisiana Katrina weather calamity disaster /news/08/31/21/dating-sangkot-sa-rent-sangla-arestado-ulit/video/sports/08/31/21/heros-welcome-isinagawa-para-kay-nesthy-petecio/spotlight/08/31/21/what-happens-now-that-us-troops-have-left-afghanistan/video/news/08/31/21/up-to-3-storms-expected-to-enter-ph-in-september/overseas/08/31/21/us-completes-withdrawal-of-forces-from-afghanistan-after-20-year-war