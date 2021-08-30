Memories of Hurricane Katrina

MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Ida brings back memories of Katrina in New Orleans

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A section of a building's roof is seen after being blown off as rain and winds brought by Hurricane Ida hit the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday. Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.