Biden honors 13 American servicemen killed in Kabul

Biden honors 13 American service members killed in Kabul

US President Joe Biden and other officials attend the transfer of the remains of fallen service members at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday, after 13 members of the US military were killed in Afghanistan last week.

Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.