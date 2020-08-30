Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Weathering the storm Evan Vucci, AP Photo Posted at Aug 30 2020 12:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks down the stair with an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, after attending a campaign rally on Friday. Trump visited Louisiana and Texas on Saturday after Category 4 Hurricane Laura caused massive destruction in the area and killed at least 14, according to local reports. Read More: Trump Andrews Air Force Base Maryland USA Hurricane Laura