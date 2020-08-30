Home  >  Overseas

Weathering the storm

Evan Vucci, AP Photo

Posted at Aug 30 2020 12:58 PM

Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks down the stair with an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, after attending a campaign rally on Friday. Trump visited Louisiana and Texas on Saturday after Category 4 Hurricane Laura caused massive destruction in the area and killed at least 14, according to local reports.

