Bull runners join 'little Pamplona'

MULTIMEDIA
Mozos join Pamplona Chica
David Fernandez, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 29 2023 09:33 PM
'Mozos' or bull-runners take part in the second bullrun at San Sebastian de los Reyes in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday. The fiestas in the municipality are known as 'Pamplona Chica' (little Pamplona) and are held every year in August. Six people were injured during the one minute and 39 seconds-long bullrun.
- /sports/08/30/23/little-weird-to-hear-chot-getting-booed-says-clarkson
- /news/multimedia/slideshow/08/30/23/the-day-in-photos-august-29-2023
- /news/08/30/23/remulla-gun-toting-ex-cop-not-a-doj-employee
- /news/08/30/23/walangpasok-miyerkoles-agosto-30-2023
- /news/08/30/23/super-typhoon-goring-signal-no-5-up-in-babuyan-islands