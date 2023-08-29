Bull runners join 'little Pamplona'

MULTIMEDIA

Mozos join Pamplona Chica

David Fernandez, EPA-EFE

'Mozos' or bull-runners take part in the second bullrun at San Sebastian de los Reyes in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday. The fiestas in the municipality are known as 'Pamplona Chica' (little Pamplona) and are held every year in August. Six people were injured during the one minute and 39 seconds-long bullrun.