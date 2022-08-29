Illegally built 'Twin Towers' demolished in New Delhi

MULTIMEDIA

Illegally built high-rise building demolished in India

Sajjad Hussain, AFP

A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-meter-high residential "Twin Towers" in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Sunday. The 2 illegally built residential high-rises were demolished near India's capital on Aug. 28 in a rare crackdown on developers who cut corners and swindle unsuspecting home-buyers.