Illegally built high-rise building demolished in India

Sajjad Hussain, AFP

Posted at Aug 29 2022 10:50 AM

Illegally built 'Twin Towers' demolished in New Delhi

A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-meter-high residential "Twin Towers" in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Sunday. The 2 illegally built residential high-rises were demolished near India's capital on Aug. 28 in a rare crackdown on developers who cut corners and swindle unsuspecting home-buyers. 

