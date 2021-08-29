MULTIMEDIA

Thai protesters hold anti-government 'car mob'

Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters

Anti-government protestors participate in a "car mob", a rally criticizing the government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday. The protesters questioned Prayuth’s alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s failure to secure timely and adequate supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.