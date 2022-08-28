Devastating monsoon rains hit Pakistan

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pakistan flooding death toll nears 1,000 Abdul Majeed, AFP Posted at Aug 28 2022 11:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People check a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Saturday. Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's north were ordered to evacuate on Aug. 27, 2022 as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight. Flood toll tops 800 in Pakistan's 'catastrophe of epic scale' Read More: Pakistan monsoon rains flooding flood baha disaster calamity natural disaster /video/business/08/29/22/alamin-paraan-ng-pag-aalaga-ng-mga-free-range-chicken/entertainment/08/29/22/neri-naig-has-advice-for-contestant-eliminated-from-idol-ph/video/life/08/29/22/tatlong-magkapatid-sa-bicol-hindi-makapagsalita-ng-maayos/sports/08/29/22/ej-obiena-triumphant-at-true-athletes-classics/video/sports/08/29/22/karangalang-hatid-ng-mga-pinoy-para-athlete