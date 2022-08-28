Devastating monsoon rains hit Pakistan

MULTIMEDIA

Pakistan flooding death toll nears 1,000

Abdul Majeed, AFP

People check a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Saturday. Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's north were ordered to evacuate on Aug. 27, 2022 as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight.