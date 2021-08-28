COVID-19 in France in 'slowing down phase'

MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 in France slowing down but uncertainties remain as work and school year resume
Patrick Hertzog, AFP
Posted at Aug 28 2021 11:27 AM
Medical staff attend to a patient infected with COVID-19 upon his arrival by plane from the Marseille's area, at Strasbourg airport in Entzheim, Eastern France, on Friday. The circulation of the virus that causes COVID-19 is in a "slowing down" phase, which is "good news" but many "uncertainties" remain with the shuffling caused by the resumption of work and the start of the school year, according to Sante publique France (SPF)(France's Public Health) Friday.
