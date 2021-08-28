COVID-19 in France in 'slowing down phase'

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 in France slowing down but uncertainties remain as work and school year resume

Patrick Hertzog, AFP

Medical staff attend to a patient infected with COVID-19 upon his arrival by plane from the Marseille's area, at Strasbourg airport in Entzheim, Eastern France, on Friday. The circulation of the virus that causes COVID-19 is in a "slowing down" phase, which is "good news" but many "uncertainties" remain with the shuffling caused by the resumption of work and the start of the school year, according to Sante publique France (SPF)(France's Public Health) Friday.