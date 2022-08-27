MULTIMEDIA

Walking past wheat

Pedestrians walk past wheat ears art installation on the edge of the Red Square in central Moscow on Saturday. According to the Joint Coordination Centre which manages the sea corridor, more than 720,000 tonnes of wheat have already left Ukraine after Kyiv and Moscow reached an agreement in July, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, that allowed Ukraine to resume grain shipments in the Black Sea.