Pakistan floods affect 33 million

Floods inundate Pakistan

Waqar Hussain, EPA-EFE

People affected by floods triggered by heavy rains wait for relief in Sukkur Sindh province, Pakistan on Friday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 800 people, including more than 300 children, and affecting more than 33 million across Pakistan since mid-June 2022.