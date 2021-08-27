Twin bombings in Kabul airport kill dozens

MULTIMEDIA

Dozens killed in two bombings outside Kabul Airport

Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Latest reports say 13 US servicemen and at least 60 Afghans were killed, and dozens more wounded, in the two bombing attacks in the capital.