Farmers pay tribute to frontliners

AFP

Posted at Aug 27 2020 09:46 PM

This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows farmers drying corn, soybean and hot pepper as they form an image paying respect to medical workers and soldiers in Huangshan, China. Health workers have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 as the virus, which was first recorded in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 23 million people worldwide and killed more than 800,000. 

