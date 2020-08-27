Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Farmers pay tribute to frontliners AFP Posted at Aug 27 2020 09:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows farmers drying corn, soybean and hot pepper as they form an image paying respect to medical workers and soldiers in Huangshan, China. Health workers have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 as the virus, which was first recorded in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 23 million people worldwide and killed more than 800,000. Chinese envoy angered over Australia's virus probe call Empty Plate: Is China facing a food crisis? Read More: coronavirus COVID_19 China frontliners tribute frontliners medical workers farmers soldiers