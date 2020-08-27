MULTIMEDIA

Afghanistan flash flood kills 100

Wakil Kohsar, AFP

A villager reacts next to his destroyed house as rescuers search for survivors and bodies after a flash flood affected the area at Sayrah-e-Hopiyan in Charikar, Parwan province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. The death toll from flash floods that swept through an Afghan city climbed to 100 on August 26, officials said, as rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble of collapsed houses.