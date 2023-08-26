MULTIMEDIA
Kolkata marks Mother Teresa's birthday
Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 26 2023 01:25 PM
A visitor touches a banner depicting Mother Teresa as he prays during the Mother's 113th birth anniversary at the Mother House in Kolkata, India on Saturday. It is Mother Teresa's first birthday celebration in Kolkata after her canonization by Pope Francis in 2016.
- /sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo
- /news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec
- /entertainment/08/27/23/watch-doug-kramer-shows-off-son-gavins-basketball-skills
- /overseas/08/27/23/us-military-aircraft-crashes-during-drills-in-australia
- /overseas/08/27/23/radiation-level-of-seawater-off-fukushima-below-limits-japan-govt