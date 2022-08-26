Missionaries of Charity continue Mother Teresa’s work

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Commemorating Mother Teresa’s 112th birth anniversary Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 26 2022 04:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nuns leave after a mass prayer at Mother House on Mother Teresa's 112th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on Friday. Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on Aug. 26, 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. On the anniversary of Mother Teresa’s canonization, Jing Castañeda recalls meeting saint in 1995 Read More: Mother Teresa Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu Missionaries of Charity Kolkata India Catholic saint Nobel /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu