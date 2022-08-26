Home  >  Overseas

Commemorating Mother Teresa’s 112th birth anniversary

Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 26 2022 04:00 PM

Missionaries of Charity continue Mother Teresa’s work

Nuns leave after a mass prayer at Mother House on Mother Teresa's 112th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on Friday. Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on Aug. 26, 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. 

