Drought hits half of China in worst heatwave on record

MULTIMEDIA

Half of China experiences drought in worst heatwave on record

Noel Celis, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday. Swaths of southern China have been hit by severe drought as heatwave, with temperatures rising up to 40 degrees Celsius, continue to affect the country according to the China Meteorological Administration.