Wildfire hits Sequoia National Forest

Wildfire burns 20,000 acres of Sequoia National Forest Patrick T. Fallon, AFP Posted at Aug 26 2021 02:19 PM Kern County Fire Captain Bruce Wells uses a hose line to keep fire from burning up a tree as the wildfire burns closer to homes in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, California on Wednesday. The wildfire west of Lake Isabella in Kern County has burned over 20,000 acres while threatening homes in and around Wofford Heights and Kernville.