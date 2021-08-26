Wildfire hits Sequoia National Forest

MULTIMEDIA

Wildfire burns 20,000 acres of Sequoia National Forest

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Kern County Fire Captain Bruce Wells uses a hose line to keep fire from burning up a tree as the wildfire burns closer to homes in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, California on Wednesday. The wildfire west of Lake Isabella in Kern County has burned over 20,000 acres while threatening homes in and around Wofford Heights and Kernville.

