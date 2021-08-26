Home  >  Overseas

US, Australia warn citizens on high threat of terrorist attack near Kabul airport

David Martion Twitter via Reuters

Posted at Aug 26 2021 10:33 AM

US, Australia advise citizens to evacuate Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. The U.S. Embassy and Australia Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Kabul advised their citizens on Wednesday evening to avoid traveling to the airport and immediately evacuate the area given a high threat of a terrorist attack near the airport in Kabul

