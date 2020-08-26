Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA US protesters condemn Jacob Blake shooting Timothy A. Clary, AFP Posted at Aug 26 2020 09:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Demonstrators march in New York to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. A video showing Wisconsin police shooting a black man in the back in front of his children sparked outrage across the United States on Monday, with officials calling in the national guard as they girded for a second night of violent protests. Read More: Jacob Blake Kenosha Wisconsin protest multimedia multimedia photo