US protesters condemn Jacob Blake shooting

Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Demonstrators march in New York to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. A video showing Wisconsin police shooting a black man in the back in front of his children sparked outrage across the United States on Monday, with officials calling in the national guard as they girded for a second night of violent protests.