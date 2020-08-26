MULTIMEDIA

Continuing Saint Teresa's mission

Bikas Das, AP

Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, distribute food to poor and homeless people on Wednesday while wearing masks and face shields in Kolkata, India. Wednesday marked the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving the poor, the sick, the orphaned, and the dying.