Trump booked on racketeering charges at Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Edward M. Pio Roda, EPAEFE

Posted at Aug 25 2023 12:40 PM

Former US President Donald Trump boards his plane at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport after turning himself into authorities at the Fulton County Jail following a grand jury indictment against him and 18 co-defendants for 2020 election interference in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Thursday. Lawyers for Trump have agreed to a 200,000 US dollar bail and other stipulations according to media reports. 


 

