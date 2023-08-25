MULTIMEDIA

Trump booked on racketeering charges at Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Edward M. Pio Roda, EPAEFE

Former US President Donald Trump boards his plane at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport after turning himself into authorities at the Fulton County Jail following a grand jury indictment against him and 18 co-defendants for 2020 election interference in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Thursday. Lawyers for Trump have agreed to a 200,000 US dollar bail and other stipulations according to media reports.



