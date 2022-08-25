France remembers 'Malgre-nous'

MULTIMEDIA

France marks 80th anniversary of forced Nazi conscription

Patrick Hertzog, AFP

Visitors look at pictures of "Malgre-nous" (Against our will) listed as missing on a Wall of Names, during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of a Nazi decree ordering citizens of Alsace and Moselle to be incorporated by force into the Wehrmacht, the German regular army, during the Second World War, in Obernai, eastern France, on Thursday. The idea of the Wall of Names has become a huge string of faces: around 12,000 small portraits, aligned and superimposed, listed in alphabetical order, to concretely visualize the drama of the incorporation of force.