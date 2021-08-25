Wuhan schools disinfected vs COVID before reopening

MULTIMEDIA
Schools disinfected against COVID-19 in Wuhan before upcoming semester
China Daily via Reuters
Posted at Aug 25 2021 09:27 PM
Workers in protective suits disinfect the compound of a primary school before schools reopen for the upcoming semester, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Wednesday. China on Wednesday criticized the US "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, demanding a US military laboratory be investigated shortly before the release of a US intelligence community report on the virus.
