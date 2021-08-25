Wuhan schools disinfected vs COVID before reopening

MULTIMEDIA

Schools disinfected against COVID-19 in Wuhan before upcoming semester

China Daily via Reuters

Workers in protective suits disinfect the compound of a primary school before schools reopen for the upcoming semester, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Wednesday. China on Wednesday criticized the US "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, demanding a US military laboratory be investigated shortly before the release of a US intelligence community report on the virus.