Paper hot air balloon razes Sao Paulo protected area

Fire hits Sao Paulo state park protected area

Miguel Schincario, AFP

View of the aftermath of a fire at Juquery Park in Franco de Rocha, Brazil, on Tuesday. A fire in a Sao Paulo state park destroyed more than half of the 2,000-hectare protected area. According to the Fire Department authorities, an illegal paper hot air balloon landed in the area on Sunday, August 22, igniting and destroying more than half of the park.