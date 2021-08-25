Evacuations in Afghanistan continue

MULTIMEDIA

Afghanistan evacuations ramp-up as full withdrawal deadline nears

Sgt. Samuel Ruiz, U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Thousands of troops have poured back into Afghanistan to oversee the airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for full withdrawal.