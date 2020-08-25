Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Republican Party officially endorses Trump for second term Andrew Harnik, AP Posted at Aug 25 2020 08:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Donald Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday. The Republican party formally nominated Trump for a second term as US president after getting the minimum votes from convention delegates around the country. Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination Read More: US President Trump Republican National Convention Charlotte North Carolina multimedia multimedia photo US presidential elections US presidential elections 2020