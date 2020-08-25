Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Republican Party officially endorses Trump for second term

Andrew Harnik, AP

Posted at Aug 25 2020 08:58 AM

Republican Party officially endorses Trump for second term

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday. The Republican party formally nominated Trump for a second term as US president after getting the minimum votes from convention delegates around the country. 

Read More:  US President   Trump   Republican National Convention   Charlotte   North Carolina   multimedia   multimedia photo   US presidential elections   US presidential elections 2020  