Dozens feared trapped in India building collapse

Pritam Sakpal, AFP

Posted at Aug 25 2020 08:36 AM

Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building after it collapsed in Mahad at Maharashtra state, India. At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed on August 24 in western India, police said, with a local legislator warning that the number could be as high as 200. 

