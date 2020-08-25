MULTIMEDIA

Dozens feared trapped in India building collapse

Pritam Sakpal, AFP

Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building after it collapsed in Mahad at Maharashtra state, India. At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed on August 24 in western India, police said, with a local legislator warning that the number could be as high as 200.