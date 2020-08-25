Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Demonstrators protest Jacob Blake shooting

Brandon Bell, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Aug 25 2020 05:38 PM

Demonstrators protest Jacob Blake shooting

Demonstrators form a line in front of law enforcement on Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest on the fatal shooting of Jacob Blake. A night of civil unrest occurred after 29-year-old Blake was shot by Wisconsin police officers in the back after attempting to enter into the driver's side of a vehicle on August 23. 

Read More:  protest   Wisconsin   Jacob Blake   racism   US   Wisconsin police   race relations   racial discrimination   multimedia   multimedia photos   US racism   Black Lives Matter  