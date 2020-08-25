Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Demonstrators protest Jacob Blake shooting Brandon Bell, Getty Images via AFP Posted at Aug 25 2020 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Demonstrators form a line in front of law enforcement on Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest on the fatal shooting of Jacob Blake. A night of civil unrest occurred after 29-year-old Blake was shot by Wisconsin police officers in the back after attempting to enter into the driver's side of a vehicle on August 23. US police shooting black man in back sparks outrage Read More: protest Wisconsin Jacob Blake racism US Wisconsin police race relations racial discrimination multimedia multimedia photos US racism Black Lives Matter