A cafe's new normal

Ahn Young-joon, AP

Posted at Aug 25 2020 10:36 PM

A worker disinfects as a precaution against the coronavirus at a cafe in Goyang, South Korea on Tuesday. South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in the greater capital area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases. 

