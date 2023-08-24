MULTIMEDIA

Marking India's space triumph

Indranil Mukherjee, AFP

Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College stand behind a model of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during an event to celebrate its successful lunar landing, in Mumbai on Thursday. India on August 23 became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space program.