Marking India's space triumph

Indranil Mukherjee, AFP

Posted at Aug 24 2023 10:51 PM

Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College stand behind a model of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during an event to celebrate its successful lunar landing, in Mumbai on Thursday. India on August 23 became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space program. 

