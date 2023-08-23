MULTIMEDIA

Greece hit by wildfires

EPA-EFE

Fire razes a forest in Distomo, Viotia, central Greece, Tuesday. The fire started from a settlement behind the Aluminum of Greece factory in Aspra Spitia August 21 and the strong winds very quickly led the fire to develop a huge front in all directions. A total of 4 settlements have been evacuated.

