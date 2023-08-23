MULTIMEDIA
Greece hit by wildfires
EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 23 2023 11:41 AM
Fire razes a forest in Distomo, Viotia, central Greece, Tuesday. The fire started from a settlement behind the Aluminum of Greece factory in Aspra Spitia August 21 and the strong winds very quickly led the fire to develop a huge front in all directions. A total of 4 settlements have been evacuated.
- /entertainment/08/23/23/first-look-nadine-lustre-stars-in-nokturno
- /sports/08/23/23/nba-harden-fined-100000-over-sixers-no-play-threat
- /entertainment/08/23/23/pura-luka-vega-also-declared-persona-non-grata-in-bohol-mandaue
- /business/08/23/23/maui-businesses-face-mixed-messages-on-tourism-after-wildfires
- /overseas/08/23/23/biden-to-visit-india-in-september-for-g-20-summit