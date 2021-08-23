MULTIMEDIA

Massive flooding as Tropical Storm Henri hits New Jersey

Members of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, on Sunday. Tropical Storm Henri slammed into Rhode Island on the US east coast Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, canceling scores of flights and bringing record rainfall. The storm -- earlier downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane -- hit land near the town of Westerly at approximately 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), the National Weather Service said. Henri is a rare tropical storm to hit America's northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.