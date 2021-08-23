Security tightened after firefight in Kabul airport

MULTIMEDIA

Heightened security at Kabul airport after dawn firefight

Wakil Kohsar, AFP

British and Canadian soldiers stand guard as Afghans wait outside the foreign military-controlled part of the airport in Kabul on August 22, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. One Afghan was killed and three were others injured after a firefight between Afghan guards and unknown assailants at the Kabul airport, according to the German military.