Security tightened after firefight in Kabul airport

Heightened security at Kabul airport after dawn firefight
Wakil Kohsar, AFP
Posted at Aug 23 2021 07:15 PM
British and Canadian soldiers stand guard as Afghans wait outside the foreign military-controlled part of the airport in Kabul on August 22, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. One Afghan was killed and three were others injured after a firefight between Afghan guards and unknown assailants at the Kabul airport, according to the German military.
