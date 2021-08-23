Home  >  Overseas

Paralympics set to start in Tokyo amid pandemic

Issei Kato, Reuters

Posted at Aug 23 2021 08:54 PM

Paralympics set to start in Tokyo

Athletes and team officials arrive at the athletes' village on Tuesday for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ahead of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. Strict health measures were being undertaken amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. 

