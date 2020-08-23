Home  >  Overseas

Noah Berger, AP

Posted at Aug 23 2020 11:02 AM

Thousands flee California wildfire

Firefighters protect a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of unincorporated Napa County, California, as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn on Friday. The blaze forced thousands to flee and destroyed hundreds of homes and other structures.

