Protest ahead of the Republican Convention

Logan Cyrus, AFP

Posted at Aug 23 2020 08:34 PM

People form a human chain during a protest, organized by Charlotte Uprising in uptown Charlotte near the site of the 2020 Republican National Convention in North Carolina on Saturday. Delegates are holding private meetings inside the convention center ahead of the official start of the Republican convention on August 24.

