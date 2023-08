Ukraine readies for Independence Day celebrations

MULTIMEDIA

Damaged Russian military vehicles on display for Ukraine Independence Day celebrations

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Army and municipal workers set up damaged Russian armored military vehicles that were seized by the Ukrainian army amid the Russian invasion, along Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev, Ukraine on Tuesday. The damaged Russian military machinery was set up in downtown Kyiv prior to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 24.