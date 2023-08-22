Parts of S. California still submerged due to TS Hilary

MULTIMEDIA

Parts of Southern California still submerged due to TS Hilary

Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

A car is submerged in flooded water after Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Cathedral City, California, USA, 21 August 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swept through Southern California on 20 August 2023 causing flooding throughout the area. The last time a tropical storm made landfall in Southern California was 15 September 1939, according to the National Weather Service.