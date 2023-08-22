Indian students wish space mission luck

Home  >  Overseas

Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 22 2023 09:27 PM

Indian students gather around a model of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission Chandrayaan-3 to celebrate its first attempt to land on the moon, in Chennai, India on Tuesday. ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on 23 August at approximately 18:04 (IST).  
 

