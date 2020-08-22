MULTIMEDIA

Colorful trajineras return after months-long COVID-19 dock closure

Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Gondoliers pole trajineras, the colorfully painted wooden boats popular with tourists and revelers, as the Nuevo Nativitas dock opens once again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in Xochimilco, Mexico City on Friday. Though traffic was light on the first day back after being closed for several months, gondoliers, handicraft sellers, and food and drink vendors said they were happy to be back at work and to have the chance to earn some money.