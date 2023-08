MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine gets F-16 fighter jets from Denmark

Mads Claus Rasmussen, EPA-EFE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit inside the cockpit of a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, Denmark on Sunday. The US State Department recently permitted Denmark to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a program to train Ukraine's pilots to the F-16s is already underway in Denmark.

