At least 13 killed in Somalia hotel siege

At least 13 killed after 30-hour Somalia hotel siege

Hassan Ali Elmi, AFP

Journalists report in front of a destroyed building after a deadly 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia on Sunday. At least 13 civilians lost their lives and dozens were wounded in the gun and bomb attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked group that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, leaving many feared trapped inside the popular Hayat Hotel.