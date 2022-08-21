At least 13 killed in Somalia hotel siege

MULTIMEDIA
At least 13 killed after 30-hour Somalia hotel siege
Hassan Ali Elmi, AFP
Posted at Aug 21 2022 08:15 PM
Journalists report in front of a destroyed building after a deadly 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia on Sunday. At least 13 civilians lost their lives and dozens were wounded in the gun and bomb attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked group that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, leaving many feared trapped inside the popular Hayat Hotel.
