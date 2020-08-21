MULTIMEDIA

Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

(From L) Jill Biden, her husband former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday. Democrats formally nominated Biden for the presidency and Harris as vice president on Tuesday night as the standard-bearers against de facto Republican nominees President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.