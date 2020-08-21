Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA A movie night, on boats, under the stars Oded Balilty, AP Posted at Aug 21 2020 10:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People watch a movie from small boats at the "sail-in" floating cinema at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday. As movie theaters in Israel remain shut because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tel Aviv municipality launched a "sail-in" floating cinema under the sky with a total of 70 socially distanced boats for a few days this summer. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Israel movies park recreation multimedia multimedia photos