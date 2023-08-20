MULTIMEDIA

Fighting wildfire in British Columbia

Paige Taylor White, AFP

A helicopter drops water as the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Saturday. Around 30,000 people were under orders on August 19 to evacuate their homes in western Canada's British Columbia, provincial officials said, as a raging wildfire bore down on the city of Kelowna.