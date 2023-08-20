Home  >  Overseas

Fighting wildfire in British Columbia

Paige Taylor White, AFP

Posted at Aug 20 2023 03:54 PM

A helicopter drops water as the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Saturday. Around 30,000 people were under orders on August 19 to evacuate their homes in western Canada's British Columbia, provincial officials said, as a raging wildfire bore down on the city of Kelowna. 

 

