MULTIMEDIA
Fighting wildfire in British Columbia
Paige Taylor White, AFP
Posted at Aug 20 2023 03:54 PM
A helicopter drops water as the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Saturday. Around 30,000 people were under orders on August 19 to evacuate their homes in western Canada's British Columbia, provincial officials said, as a raging wildfire bore down on the city of Kelowna.
