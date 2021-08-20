Israel launches COVID-19 booster shots for over 40

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Israel launches COVID-19 vaccine boosters for over 40 despite WHO statement Ammar Awad, Reuters Posted at Aug 20 2021 07:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman takes a photo as a man receives a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40-year-olds, in Jerusalem on Friday. The World Health Organization said recently current data does not show that COVID-19 booster shots are necessary and added that vulnerable people worldwide should first be vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up. No need for COVID booster jabs for now - WHO P45 billion for COVID-19 vaccine booster included in proposed 2022 budget: Palace Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine coronavirus booster shot COVID19 booster shot booster shots Israel Jerusalem WHO World Health Organization /entertainment/08/22/21/behind-the-music-be-my-lady-by-martin-nievera/life/08/22/21/dindi-pajares-finishes-in-top-12-of-miss-supranational-2021/overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work/news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city/news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil