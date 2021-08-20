Israel launches COVID-19 booster shots for over 40

MULTIMEDIA

Israel launches COVID-19 vaccine boosters for over 40 despite WHO statement

Ammar Awad, Reuters

A woman takes a photo as a man receives a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40-year-olds, in Jerusalem on Friday. The World Health Organization said recently current data does not show that COVID-19 booster shots are necessary and added that vulnerable people worldwide should first be vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.